Politics
Ogun State Attorney-General resigns amid rumours of alleged corruption in current administration
The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Ogun State, Akingbolahan Adeniran, on Monday, tendered his resignation from the cabinet of Governor Dapo Abiodun.
Ripples Nigeria had gathered that this decision was predicated on allegations of massive corruption against the Abiodun administration.
Adeniran reportedly turned in his resignation letter on November 8, but the state government has remained silent since the letter was reportedly received.
However, in a statement to clarify the rumours of corruption, the outgoing AG said, “I must state that my reasons for resigning are purely personal. I am not aware of any “massive corruption” in the Administration and I am indeed very proud of what we have been able to achieve in the administration of justice over the past two years.”
Suspected bandits abduct Swiss citizen, driver in Ogun State
While listing some of his achievements, Adeniran assured Abiodun and other members of the cabinet of his continued support, saying he had thoroughly enjoyed working with those he called an amazing group of administrators, technocrats and experts in various fields of endeavour.
“I have learnt a lot from you all and pray that God will continue to use you to improve the lives of the good people of Ogun State,” he prayed.
