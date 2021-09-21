Ogunbote signs managerial deal with NPFL newcomers, Remo Stars

Gbenga Ogunbote has taken over as head coach of newly-promoted Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Remo Stars.

The former joins the side on a one-year contract and as replacement for former coach, Daniel Ogunmodede, who led Remo back into the NPFL.

“I am very proud and happy to have joined Remo Stars, I hope to help the team to the level at which the club wants to ascertain,” Ogunbote told the club’s media.

“We have an ambition this season, before now the club has decided to maintain their stay in the NPFL which is my desire too but I will be so grateful if we go on to win the league or probably get a slot in any of the CAF competitions.”

The Chief Executive Officer of the club, Mr. Lukmon Ogungbefun has also welcomed Ogunbote, promising his support for the new manager.

“I promise on behalf of the management that we will support him to the fullest.

“We want to ensure we remain in the league hence the appointment of Coach Ogunbote, and we are optimistic that he will lead the team to greater heights,” said Ogungbefun.

