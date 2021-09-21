Sports
Ogunbote signs managerial deal with NPFL newcomers, Remo Stars
Gbenga Ogunbote has taken over as head coach of newly-promoted Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Remo Stars.
The former joins the side on a one-year contract and as replacement for former coach, Daniel Ogunmodede, who led Remo back into the NPFL.
“I am very proud and happy to have joined Remo Stars, I hope to help the team to the level at which the club wants to ascertain,” Ogunbote told the club’s media.
Read Also: Kwara Utd to drag NFF to court after fourth-place finish in NPFL
“We have an ambition this season, before now the club has decided to maintain their stay in the NPFL which is my desire too but I will be so grateful if we go on to win the league or probably get a slot in any of the CAF competitions.”
The Chief Executive Officer of the club, Mr. Lukmon Ogungbefun has also welcomed Ogunbote, promising his support for the new manager.
“I promise on behalf of the management that we will support him to the fullest.
“We want to ensure we remain in the league hence the appointment of Coach Ogunbote, and we are optimistic that he will lead the team to greater heights,” said Ogungbefun.
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...