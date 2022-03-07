One dead, five others injured, as SUV rams into shop in Lagos

A sport utility vehicle (SUV) reportedly rammed into a shop in the Alagbado area of Lagos State on Sunday, claiming one life with five others sustaining critical injuries.

This was confirmed in a statement released by the state’s Police spokesman, Adekunle Ajisebutu, who noted that the car was driven by a man identified as Akinola Sulaimon.

According to the police statement, “the accident involved a black Toyota Highlander with registration number BDG 654 DC and driven by one Akinola Sulaimon. While driving from tollgate axis towards Kola bus stop, on the Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway, the driver rammed into some shops at Amje area. As a result of the auto crash, one female victim, Simisola Abedoye, died, and five others sustained critical injuries.”

The police spokesman, who confirmed the arrest of the driver, added that the victims were taken to the hospital while the deceased’s corpse was in a morgue.

“The injured victims were taken to the General Hospital, Ota, Ogun state, where they are currently receiving medical attention. The body of the deceased has been deposited in the morgue of the same hospital for autopsy”, Ajisebutu said.

