Politics
Orji Kalu claims Kwankwaso, Peter Obi indirectly working for APC
The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, has alleged that Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP); Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and other candidates are indirectly “working” for the victory of the APC flag bearer, Bola Tinubu ahead of the February 25 presidential election by dividing southern votes.
Kalu, a former governor of Abia State, made these claims on Tuesday during Channels Television’s Political Paradigm programme.
The lawmaker further noted that the voting base of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North-West and North-East geopolitical zones remain intact, while predicting a victory for the APC during the general elections.
The APC chieftain also declared that he does not trust pre-election polls that had Tinubu and 18 other candidates behind Obi.
READ ALSO:Abia APC group accuses Orji Kalu of fueling disunity, anti-party activities
“I don’t believe in the poll; the poll is not realistic. If the poll wants to be realistic, Kwankwaso and Peter Obi are working for us because nobody has touched our base; nobody has touched the strongest base of APC. The North-West and the North-East are our base.
“But come to the South-East, it is divided, come to the South-South, it is divided, it is finished with Obidients. Nobody has touched our base; our base is still intact; it is as good as anything,” Kalu said.
The former Abia governor said Tinubu would win the next general election and the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar would come distant second followed by others.
“Let me give you what I think will come: Tinubu will come distant first and Atiku will come distant second and others will follow,” he said.
