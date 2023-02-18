Oshiomhole slams Obaseki for demanding arrest over naira protests

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Saturday, slammed the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, for demanding his arrest over the violent protests in the state.

At least three people were confirmed dead during protests against the naira scarcity in Edo State last Wednesday.

The protesters also attacked banks and other facilities in the state.

In a statement issued by the state’s Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, in Benin City, the governor demanded Oshiomhole’s arrest for allegedly mobilising thugs to vandalise banks and disrupt the peace of the state over the naira scarcity.

The ex-governor, who addressed journalists in Benin City, accused Obaseki of double-standard.

He stressed that the governor’s position was one of the reasons Nigerians are skeptical about the establishment of state police in the country.

Oshiomhole said: “The law is very clear. If a crime has been committed it is up to the security agencies to investigate and if they find the need to invite people for questioning, they will definitely do so.

“The police have not and I will be surprised if they have now degenerated to taking orders from a politician who is faced with a crisis of confidence while the people have been voting against him.

“There are huge issues of the legitimacy of his government and he thinks that he can order police to arrest whoever he considers as a political opponent.

“But let me say that Obaseki is a victim of his own double- standard. He says one thing today, he does another the following day.

“Nobody will forget how Obaseki embarrassed the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and accused him of printing billions of naira to share for states through the federation account.

“He also claimed that Emefiele’s policies are going to destroy the naira because money was being shared to state governments.

“So because Obaseki is determined to make money out of this hardship he has suddenly become a pro-CBN governor, defending the anti-people policies when his people are groaning under the weight of the effects of the naira redesign.”

