Okpebholo suspends recruitment, to review employments made by Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, on Friday, suspended recruitment into the state’s civil service indefinitely.

He also ordered a review of all recruitments carried out by former Governor Godwin Obaseki between May and November.

In a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Musa Ikhilor, the governor accused heads of various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of carrying out clandestine recruitments into the state’s civil service.

The statement read: “The governor receives the report of the clandestine activities being perpetuated by some Commissions, Boards, Parastatals and Agencies of government in the state.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that these bodies have continued to issue back-dated letters of employment to their cronies without due process.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this administration believes in the principle of fairness and equity, which expects that all employment exercise should be merit-based, competitive, and accessible to all Edo indigenes.

“In light of the foregoing and to arrest this ugly trend, the governor has directed the immediate suspension of all employment processes.

“He also ordered the review of all appointments carried out since May 2024 by Commissions, Boards, Parastatals and Agencies of Government.

“Heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies are to note and comply with the above directive.”

