24,254 PVCs uncollected in Sokoto – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Saturday at least 24,254 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) are still uncollected in Sokoto State.

The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Nura Ali, who disclosed this during a media briefing held at the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre in Sokoto, said 241,091 PVCs had been collected in the state.

Represented by INEC’s Head of Department, Voters Education and Publicity, Muhammed Takai, the REC reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to free and fair elections in the country.

He said INEC had got all the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines for the 3,991 polling units in the state.

The REC revealed that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sokoto branch, had received all the sensitive materials while all non-sensitive materials had been deployed to various local government areas in the state.

Ali said: “Let people continue to appeal to these people that are engaged to do the right thing for Nigerians. And on our part, INEC is doing its best to have a transparent election and be rest assured that your votes must count.”

