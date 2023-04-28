Over 10,000 to participate in historic Abuja Int’l Marathon, organisers say

Organizers of the first-ever Abuja International Marathon say over 10,000 participants are expected to file out for the historic race which begins at 6a.m, Saturday.

In a press conference held on Friday, April 28th, to herald the race, it was revealed that 32 foreign athletes from Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda and Bahrain were already on the ground to fight for spoils.

Over 100 Nigerian elite athletes are also set to give a good account of themselves in the race, according to organizers.

With a mouth-watering offer of $50,000 for the top finishers in the men’s and women’s categories respectively, the race is expected to be keenly contested.

Guests at the press conference were entertained by the Arts and Culture troupe.

In his address, Director of Sports, FCT, Lucas Istifanus expressed his excitement over the race.

He said: “It is our pleasure that the FCT is hosting the Abuja International Marathon for the first time and we want to seize this opportunity to welcome you because everyone here is a major stakeholder.

“You are going to have an exciting time as far as the FCT is concerned as we have a lot to showcase,” he added.

The Abuja International Marathon will feature three different races, starting with the full marathon (42km), the School Marathon for students (5km) and the family race (10km).

