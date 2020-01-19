Patronage of locally-produced goods will grow economy, reduce criminality – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Sunday urged Nigerians to promote and patronise locally made products, saying that is the only way to grow the nation’s economy.

Obasanjo, who made the call while unveiling a new garment factory “Heritage Apparel” located within the premises of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, said the move would also reduce unemployment and criminality in the country.

He expressed displeasure at the attitude of many Nigerians who are fond of developing foreign economies through our over-dependence on importation.

The ex- President commended the initiative of the founder of the garment factory, Abisade Adenubi, saying it will encourage other Nigerians to try something similar in the interest of the country.

He said: “After the initiative from me, the one who has taken it to greatest height is this young woman, Adenubi, and the credit for where we are today should go to her.”

“Young entrepreneurs would need to learn from Adenubi’s dexterity.

“My advice for entrepreneurs is that they should come and learn from her and she will tell them the problems she encountered including the problem of convincing me to have what we have here today.”

On her part, Adenubi said her decision to come to Nigeria after her experience in clothing and textile materials, which had seen her produce apparel from Europe to Asia, was due to her desire to contribute to the development of the textile industry in Nigeria.

