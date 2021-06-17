PDP brands Buhari’s govt ‘sanctuary of corruption’ over alleged indictment of minister in $37m property saga

The Peoples Democratic Party on Thursday described the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as a sanctuary of corruption following the indictment of an official in the government for alleged corruption.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had recently alleged that a female minister in the Buhari’s administration purchased a property worth $37.5 million in a high-brow area in the country.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party insisted that the development has further confirmed that the government’s much-vaunted anti-graft campaign was a “circus show.”

The statement read: “Such corruption can only be permissible under a leader like President Buhari, who, in a recent media, admitted that his Presidency is infested by corrupt officials but informed the world about how they are eased out with their loots instead of being exposed and investigated.

“Our party challenges the EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, to name the said female minister and stop the famous process of easing out corrupt people in Buhari’s cabinet.

“The PDP has also been made aware of how other cabinet ministers including those indicted for siphoning and diverting funds meant for parastatals and agencies under their purview are being shielded from prosecution.

“Nigerians are invited to note how ministers in the Buhari administration have not been prosecuted despite reports of seething treasury looting in the Treasury Single Account (TSA) as well as revenue-generating and controlling agencies such as NNPC, NPA, FIRS, NEMA, NDDC, NIMASA, EFCC, among others.

“Moreover, the PDP is appalled by reports in the media that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration has failed to pay the 774,000 youths it recruited from the 774 local government areas across the country under the so-called Extended Special Public Works (ESPW)

“Such callous act has further vindicated our position that the APC government is nothing but a scam that only thrives on fake promises and treasury looting.

“The PDP holds as wicked and sacrilegious that the Buhari Presidency and the APC could drag out our youths, only for government officials, as ministers and heads of parastatals, to use them as cover to divert public funds.

“Our party is shocked by reports in the media that thousands of participants are yet to be paid the monthly N20,000 while a few were only paid for one month, despite the huge allocation release for the scheme.”

