Police kills suspected kidnapper, arrests one in Gombe

Police operatives in Gombe on Friday killed a suspected kidnapper in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mahid Mu’azu Abubakar, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Gombe, said one other suspect was arrested by the operatives.

He added that sophisticated and locally fabricated guns with rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

Abubakar said: “The proactive crime prevention measures and active collaboration of the police command with local vigilante/hunters groups has continued to yield positive results in stemming the tide of heinous crimes and criminalities in the state.

“The Divisional Police Officer of Pindiga Division on 19/08/2022 at about 1500hrs, received credible information that some suspected kidnappers were planning to strike a target around Pindiga, Akko LGA of Gombe State.

The police patrol team in collaboration with vigilante and hunters group swung into action and intercepted two suspects at Tudun Kwaya village of Billiri LGA, one Sani Shehu, 25, and Mohammed Sani Adamu, 23, both from Dukku LGA of Gombe State, enroute their secret rendezvous at Yankari forest.

On interrogation, the suspects confessed to be members of a kidnapping syndicate terrorizing Pindiga, Akko LGA.

During preliminary investigations, the kingpin, one Sani Shehu led the operatives to where they hid their weapons inside Yankari forest where one AK-47 rifle, two magazines loaded with 18 rounds of live ammunition, one fabricated sterling rifle, a locally-made revolver pistol with a pair of army camouflage uniform were recovered from the forest.

“Later, the said Sani Shehu who attempted to escape was shot and was rushed to the General Hospital, Kashere where he was certified dead by a medical doctor. His corpse had been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.”

