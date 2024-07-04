Police rescues 2 from Anambra collapsed building

Police in Anambra State have rescued two victims of a collapsed building in the state.

The building which is located at Ekeoyibo Market, Amawbia in Awka South Local Government Area of the state collapsed early on Thursday.

The spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the news in a statement in Awka.

He said: “The command received a distress call about the incident at the market near the command’s headquarters.

“The police responded swiftly and have taken the injured people to an undisclosed hospital for immediate medical treatment.

“The area had been cordoned off, while rescue operations were ongoing.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now