Metro
Police rescues kidnapped person in Zamfara
Police operatives in Zamfara have rescued a kidnapped person, Abdulrahman Abubakar, in the state.
Abubakar was kidnapped by a group of gunmen in Kebbi State last week and spent three days in captivity he was rescued by the police.
The spokesman for the state police command, Muhammad Shehu, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Gusau, said the victim was rescued on Friday.
He said: “On February 10, the command’s tactical operatives on confidence building/rescue mission operation along Tsafe – Kucheri – Yankara Federal High Way succeeded in the rescue of a 20-year-old Abdulrahman Abubakar, a native of Gwandu Emirate in Kebbi State.
“The rescue of the victim was part of the command’s ongoing effort to stem the tide of kidnapping and other related crimes in the state.
“The victim informed the police that he was abducted in Gwandu town, Kebbi State by unidentified persons on a motorcycle and taken to the forest where he spent three days.
“After his rescue, the victim was rushed to the police clinic for a medical check and thereafter re-united with his relations.”
