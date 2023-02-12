Fire razes five shops in Anambra

Fire in the early hours of Sunday razed five shops within the premises of the General Post Office in Onitsha, Anambra State, and destroyed goods worth millions of naira.

Eyewitnesses told journalists that the inferno started at about 12:30 a.m., as a result of a power surge from one of the shops before spreading to others.

Combined efforts of residents prevented the fire from spreading to a nearby fuel station in the area.

However, no casualty was recorded in the incident.

