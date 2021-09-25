Metro
Police rescues man tied to stake over alleged N4.6m debt in Lagos
Police operatives in Lagos have rescued one Reuben Alozie who was tied to a stake over an unpaid N4.6 million debt in the state.
The spokesman of the state police command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the man was rescued by operatives attached to Denton Police Station in the Ebute Metta area of the state.
He added that Alozie’s creditor, Oluchi Okoye aka PACA, was also arrested by the police operatives.
According to him, Okoye tied the victim to a stick with ropes at No. 29, Abeokuta Street, Ebute Metta, Lagos, from Wednesday till Thursday before he was rescued by the police.
“The creditor (Okoye) was arrested after a complaint by the victim’s wife. The suspect confessed to the police that he resorted to self-help after several efforts to recover his money from the victim failed.
“Following the arrest, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, directed that the suspect should be transferred to the command’s tactical team for diligent investigation and prosecution.
“The Commissioner of Police uses this medium to warn people against taking the law into their own hands instead of taking legal actions to seek justice.”
