Connect with us

Metro

ISWAP reportedly kills seven soldiers, four vigilantes in Borno attack

Published

26 mins ago

on

BORNO: Death toll from deadly ISWAP assault rises to 69

The Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), terrorists have reportedly killed at least 11 people including seven soldiers in a fresh attack in Borno State.

Sources told journalists that the security agents who were heading to Maiduguri were ambushed by the insurgents who fired Rocket Propelled Grenades at the Marte-Dikwa area of the state on Friday.

The victims include seven soldiers and four members of local vigilante groups.

READ ALSO: Military vows to flush out ISWAP insurgents from Nigeria

One of the sources said the convoy comprised of soldiers granted a leave pass from the Marte unit.

He said: “One of the military vehicles stepped on the Improvised Explosive Device (EID) planted by the terrorists.

“The terrorists who were hidden around the spot opened fire at the other convoys, leading to the death of at least seven soldiers and four local security vigilantes who are part of the convoy.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

5 × one =

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
Investigations3 days ago

INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord

The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
Investigations2 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals

On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months

Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...