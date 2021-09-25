Metro
ISWAP reportedly kills seven soldiers, four vigilantes in Borno attack
The Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), terrorists have reportedly killed at least 11 people including seven soldiers in a fresh attack in Borno State.
Sources told journalists that the security agents who were heading to Maiduguri were ambushed by the insurgents who fired Rocket Propelled Grenades at the Marte-Dikwa area of the state on Friday.
The victims include seven soldiers and four members of local vigilante groups.
READ ALSO: Military vows to flush out ISWAP insurgents from Nigeria
One of the sources said the convoy comprised of soldiers granted a leave pass from the Marte unit.
He said: “One of the military vehicles stepped on the Improvised Explosive Device (EID) planted by the terrorists.
“The terrorists who were hidden around the spot opened fire at the other convoys, leading to the death of at least seven soldiers and four local security vigilantes who are part of the convoy.”
