Police rescues six in Kaduna failed kidnap attempt

Police operatives in Kaduna on Monday rescued six persons in a failed kidnap attempt along Buruku-Birnin Gwari road in Kaduna State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mohammed Jalige, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna, said the kidnappers blocked the road and attempted to abduct motorists on the highway.

He said: “Criminal bandits in large numbers had blocked some commuters at Kwanan Janruwa along Buruku-Birnin Gwari road and were shooting sporadically in their desperate move to whisk away the occupant of the vehicles.

“Upon receipt of the information, men and logistics were quickly mobilised and dispatched to the location alongside other sister security agencies, where a serious gun battle ensued.

“The security agencies were able to force the bandits to retreat and flee into the forest with varying degrees of injuries, while the six victims were rescued unharmed.”

Jalige added that a Golf 2 car with registration number AR 73 MKA and a Golf 3 sedan registered DKA 241 XA were recovered from the bandits.

“The victims were taken to the station, profiled and subsequently reunited with their loved ones.

“However, efforts have been put in place to checkmate bandits hibernating around the axis and guarantee the safety of road users,” the spokesman added.

