Entertainment
Portable scared, withdraws statements on APC campaign, link with ‘One Million Boys’
Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable, has denied link with two criminal gangs that terrorised Lagos residents during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.
The controversial artiste had in the early hours of Monday, claimed he was the founder of the occult groups, One Million Boys and Ajah Boys.
He said: “Open your ears and hear me, you’ve heard about Ajah Boys, One Million Boys, I’m their founder.”
Both criminal groups were fingered in the mayhem recorded in Lagos and Ogun States during the COVID-19 lockdown.
The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, had directed the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, to investigate the artiste’s claim.
READ ALSO: IGP orders investigation into Portable’s claim on ‘One Million Boys’
In a new post shared on his Instagram page on Monday, Portable denied that he was a member of the criminal gangs.
He wrote: “Clearing the air on this! Zazu!! This has come to an end that I have to voice out… please everyone I wana let you know that I didn’t meant to campaign for APC.
“ It was a show they told that am going to before I saw myself in APC office and as a man no need to worry I gats to do the job since it involved money.
“And what I meant by 1 million boys is 1 million followers. People are threatening my life ooo you should all look into this. I GO BY THE NAME PORTABLE OMOLALOMI, I DO MUSIC FOR LIVING.”
Listen to him speak on Monday night.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...