Portable scared, withdraws statements on APC campaign, link with ‘One Million Boys’

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable, has denied link with two criminal gangs that terrorised Lagos residents during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

The controversial artiste had in the early hours of Monday, claimed he was the founder of the occult groups, One Million Boys and Ajah Boys.

He said: “Open your ears and hear me, you’ve heard about Ajah Boys, One Million Boys, I’m their founder.”

Both criminal groups were fingered in the mayhem recorded in Lagos and Ogun States during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, had directed the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, to investigate the artiste’s claim.

In a new post shared on his Instagram page on Monday, Portable denied that he was a member of the criminal gangs.

He wrote: “Clearing the air on this! Zazu!! This has come to an end that I have to voice out… please everyone I wana let you know that I didn’t meant to campaign for APC.

“ It was a show they told that am going to before I saw myself in APC office and as a man no need to worry I gats to do the job since it involved money.

“And what I meant by 1 million boys is 1 million followers. People are threatening my life ooo you should all look into this. I GO BY THE NAME PORTABLE OMOLALOMI, I DO MUSIC FOR LIVING.”

Listen to him speak on Monday night.

