Music promoter, Sam Larry, distances self from Portable following ‘one million boys’ claim

Nigerian music promoter, Sam Larry has preferred to distance himself from controversial singer, Portable after he claimed he founded the occult groups, Ajah Boys and One Million Boys.

The singer, Portable whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola on Monday, July 18 said he founded the well-known cult groups Ajah boys and One Million Boys which terrorised Lagos State residents during the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

During his revelation in the video which he has since taken down from his Instagram platform, Portable mentioned that Sam Larry, the music promoter alongside several others are aware of his establishing the groups.

The popular music promoter, speaking in Yoruba, refuted Portable’s claim in a 58-second video that went viral on social media.

Sam Larry said he just assisted Portable with his trip because he is a music promoter.

“I heard that something is happening on social media about One Million Boys. I don’t know anything about them and I don’t know them. Portable who mentioned my name, I am his benefactor. I helped him to travel because I am a promoter.”

He continued, “When did I know you? It is not up to a year now. I am your benefactor and you are using that to tannish my image. You did not mention my name alone but on Social media everyone is there mentioning my name. Where did we meet for One Million Boys? What is the meaning of that? Don’t ever mention my name on something bad.

“Henceforth, don’t ever call me. I will even block you too.

“My wife’s family and other people have been calling to ask me what is the meaning of One Million Boys Portable mentioned my name . Please correct yourself because I don’t know you,” he added.

Sam Larry has also since reached out to the controversial musician on WhatsApp. Portable described the ‘One Million Boys’ statement as ‘cruise’.

