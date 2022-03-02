Reps consider bill seeking to make nurses, pharmacists heads of hospitals in Nigeria

A bill seeking to make nurses, pharmacists and other head of teaching hospitals in the country scaled second reading in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The bill which was sponsored by Hon. Bamidele Salam, also sought to review the concept of Chief Medical Director in teaching hospitals.

Salam, who led the debate on the bill, said hospital administrators are not necessarily medical practitioners in the United Kingdom and some other countries in the West.

He said: “All you need is to be a graduate from high school (four years); obtain a bachelor’s degree in healthcare administration, business administration or a clinical discipline (four years); and a master’s degree in healthcare administration (MHA) or a related graduate degree (two years). There is no specific path to follow to get a hospital administrator’s job.”

“You may begin your career in some other role with that goal in mind – some start as doctors or nurses – and be promoted to the position.

“However, it is common for hospital administrators to earn a relevant degree, and an increasing number of employers now require a master’s as well.

“It is clear from the above cross-country discussion that to be appointed as a Chief Executive Officer, one does not have to be a medical doctor. Persons with bachelor’s (degree) in Management or Administration with requisite experience can be appointed to head a hospital.

“Similarly, in the composition of the board of the hospitals, other critical stakeholders were not included. Greater attention was only paid to medical doctors.”

