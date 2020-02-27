Reps query FIRS over audited accounts

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Account on Thursday queried the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Alhaji Mohammed Nami, over non-submission of the agency audited accounts.

The Committee described the FIRS action as gross misconduct which would not be tolerated.

However, Nami appeared before the Committee headed by Oluwole Oke and pleaded for leniency, saying he only assumed office last December.

The Committee had instructed the agency to present the account from 2014 till date to the Auditor-General of the Federation.

During Thursday’s exercise, the Committee chairman expressed surprise that FIRS does not have audited accounts.

He said: “This is very strange, if the FIRS cannot produce an up to date audited accounts of its operations, how does it want the Executive arm of the government to prepare the Medium Time Expenditure Framework (MTEF) to the legislature to determine the annual financial budget?

“Funny enough, the officials of the same agency will be seen moving around to seal off premises of business outfits over non- payment of their taxes

“We are aware that the Executive Chairman of the Agency assumed office in December last year but that should not an excuse for the agency not to have an up to date audited accounts for accountability.”

