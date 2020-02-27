Latest Metro

Miyetti Allah to move against street begging in Nasarawa

February 27, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Nasarawa State Chapter of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) on Thursday promised to move against street begging in the state.

The association said the situation where little children of Fulani extraction are sent out to fend for themselves through begging would no longer be tolerated.

The Chairman of Miyetti Allah in the state, Alhaji Mohammed Husaini, told journalists at a press briefing in Lafia, the association has directed their members to desist from sending their children out for street begging under whatever guise.

He said: “Anyone who violated this order by sending his children for begging would face disciplinary action to serve as a deterrent to others.”

