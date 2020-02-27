APC chieftain sues party, Oshiomhole over deputy chairmanship position

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ado Ekiti local government area of Ekiti State, Michael Akinleye, on Thursday filed a lawsuit against the party over plans to impose a former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, as the’s party Deputy National Chairman (South).

In the originating summon deposed to by his lawyers, T. J. Omidoyin and Tunde Oke, Akinleye, who is also eyeing the position, said his rights had been violated by the party’s National Working Committee.

According to him, he expressed his interest in the position in a letter dated January 20, 2020,which he forwarded to the state chapter of the party for nomination.

Aside from Ajimobi and Akinleye, Senator Gbenga Aluko has also been linked with the position.

The position became vacant following the appointment of a former governor of Ekiti State, Chief Niyi Adebayo, as the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The APC, its National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, the NWC, Ajimobi, and four others have been listed as respondents in the case.

