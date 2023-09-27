Reps summon works ministry officials over slow pace of Oyo road project

The House of Representatives ad-hoc committee has summoned officials of the Federal Ministry of Work over the slow pace of work on the Ijebu-Igbo-Ita Ibadan road in Oyo State.

The Green Chamber set up the committee to investigate the delay in the completion of the project.

The officials are expected to appear before the committee on September 28 to give reasons for the re-award of the project to another contractor without terminating the earlier one awarded to the first contractor.



Those summoned were the Director of Engineering Highways, South-West, and the Director of Finance and Legal Departments.

The chairman of the committee, Kwamoti Laori, summoned the officials at the resumed hearing of the investigation after its oversight visit to the sites in Oyo and part of Ogun State on September 21.

He said the panel would not hesitate to summon the minister of works if the officials failed to give the necessary explanation on the controversies trailing the re-award of the contract.

