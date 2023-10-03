Reps to investigate oil firm for alleged malpractice

The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to investigate Sterling Oil Exploration Company for alleged malpractice in its operations in Akwa Ibom State.

The House took the decision after a lawmaker from Kaduna State, David Umar, presented a petition of a Non-Government Organisation (NGO), Social Justice and Civil Rights Awareness Initiative, signed by one Mr. Elozie Umegwa at the plenary in Abuja.

The NGO alleged that the company engaged in contract splitting, breach of local content law, and contract racketeering among others.

READ ALSO: EFCC arraigns oil firm’s CEO for alleged N4.4bn fraud

“The petition is by Social Justice and Civil Rights Awareness Initiative and it is signed by Mr. Elozie Umegwa.

“We want to lay this petition so that it can be investigated by the appropriate committee,” Umar said.

In his ruling, the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, referred the petition to the House Committee on Public Petition for further legislative action.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now