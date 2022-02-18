News
Retired teachers protest non-payment of pension arrears in Anambra
Over 100 retired teachers in Anambra State on Friday protested the non-payment of their gratuities in the last four years.
The ex-teachers, who marched through Awka, the state capital, with placards on Friday, urged Governor Willie Obiano to address their demand.
Some of the inscriptions on the placards read: : “Obiano give Fidelity bank order to pay us the deductions you made from our salaries,” “Obiano pay us our pension and gratuity in line with the approved structure,” Give us our arrears of pension,” “Our gratuities are our rights, pay us now that we are alive,” and “Is it when we die that others will collect what we worked for?”
The spokesperson of the protesting teachers, Victoria Maduka, said many of them retired in 2017 after serving the government for 35 years.
She added that some of them struggle to eat and settle regular bills including house rent.
