Top 10 Stories from Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday February 19, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation might interest you.

1. ‘No sane person will keep mum while his people are being killed’, Aide defends Ortom on Buhari criticism

The Chief Press Secretary to the Benue State, Nathaniel Ikyur, said on Friday his principal has nothing personal against President Muhammadu Buhari. Read More

2. Nigerians will never forget Buhari due to infrastructural development —Adesina

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says citizens will never forget the President due to the level of infrastructural development in the country, particularly the Second Niger Bridge currently under construction. Read More

3. 2023: Northern youths warn APC, PDP on old politicians

The youth wing of the Northern socio-political organisation, the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) on Friday charged All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and other political parties to youths into political offices in 2023, or risk losing the support of the North. Read More

4. Ex-Osun SSG, Adeoti accuses APC of favouring Oyetola

The former Secretary to the Osun State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, said on Friday he would not boycott the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in the state. Read More

5. Three years after SEC’s sanction for false disclosures, Oando chief financial officer, Adeyemo resigns

Oando’s Group Chief Financial Officer, Olufemi Adeyemo, has resigned from the position. Read More

6. NGX: Shareholders gain N20.39bn as Julius Berger leads trading

Shareholders at the Nigerian capital market went home with N20.39 billion following the rise in equity capitalisation to N25.40 trillion at the close of business on Friday. Read More

7. One dies in Borno IDPs camp’s fire

One person was killed and 17 others injured in a fire incident at Kalari Muna Elbadawy Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Friday. Read More

8. Retired teachers protest non-payment of pension arrears in Anambra

Over 100 retired teachers in Anambra State on Friday protested the non-payment of their gratuities in the last four years. Read More

9. Blessing Okagbare handed 10-year ban over doping scandal

Nigerian athlete Blessing Okagbare has been handed a 10-year ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) over a doping scandal that has been on since last year. Read More

10. Super Falcons take first-leg lead in AWCON qualifier against Cote d’Ivoire

Nigeria women’s senior football team, the Super Falcons are a game away from securing a spot in the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON). Read More

