Adamawa to ban transport of livestock to Lagos, others

The Adamawa State government on Friday, said it had settled for the banning of the sale and interstate transportation of livestock.

Speaking on the new policy, Bashir Ahmad, the Secretary to the State Government, disclosed the decision to ban the sale and transportation of livestock out of the state to other parts of the country, especially Lagos, which collects about N35,000 levy on a cattle.

He spoke via a statement, adding, “What we generate as revenue per head of cattle is low compared to what’s been collected along the road to the point of sale”

“People take cattle from Mubi market here, move it to Lagos, along the road they pay nothing less than N5000 per head in like, five revenue collection points”, he said.

We concluded that as long as this thing starts from us, then we should be able to acrue revenue just as others are doing.

“As we’ve seen how much revenue is generated outside the state from our cattle, we decided to harness it to improve our economy.

“To achieve that from now, we will work on value-chain of the cattle by moving it from the market to an abattoir within the state, slaughter it, process it by separating the bones, the horns and we’ll package the beef for shipment to markets in Lagos and other states.”

It would be recalled that the government had said it would make use of the receipts in settling other outstanding liabilities, especially pension arrears which now stood above N22bn.

Bashir, however, hinted on the state government agricultural business plan, saying, “By the time we do this, the N25,000 collected along the road and the N10,000 collected in Lagos for slaughter will remain here in the state.”

