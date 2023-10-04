RipplesMetrics: In 2022 at least 17 people died daily in road accidents

Data have shown that no fewer than 17 people were killed daily in road traffic accidents that occurred in 2022 within Nigeria.

RippleMetrics analysed data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on road traffic crashes which showed that a total of 6,456 people died in 2022. When divided by 365 days in a year, this puts the average amount of deaths per day at 17.6.

In the data analysed, the number of people who died in the first quarter of 2022 was 1,834 while in the second quarter it was 1,538. Also, in the third and fourth quarters, the number of people killed was 1,476 and 1,608 respectively.

According to the data, the highest death fatalities were recorded between January and March and October to December. However, RippleMetrics findings from the data showed that more people died in the first six months of 2022 compared to the last half of the year.

Meanwhile, the total number of people injured in these accidents was 38,930. This translated to an average of 106 daily injuries on the road in 2022.

According to data provided by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), road traffic deaths were caused by dangerous driving, brake failure, speed violations, bad roads, and sleeping or drinking while driving among others.

Findings, after RippleMetrics filtered the data by state, it showed that Kaduna recorded the highest number of deaths with 608 casualties in 2022. It was followed by the Federal Capital Territory, Ogun and Niger states with 403, 395 and 367 casualties respectively.

Similarly, states with the lowest record of road crash accidents were Bayelsa, Rivers, Ekiti and Akwa-Ibom reporting 8, 38, 41 and 43 casualties in the same year under review. This means that while Kaduna recorded a daily death of two persons due to road accidents, it would take Bayelsa almost two months to record one death.

By gender categorization, there were more male adult deaths on the road in 2022 while more female children died in 2022. The data showed that the total number of male adults who died in road accidents in 2022 was 4,985 compared to 1,015 female adults. Meanwhile, 191 male children were also killed in road accidents compared to 265 female children in 2022.

In terms of geo-political regions, the North-Central recorded 1,824 deaths, the North-East with 922 deaths and the North-West with 1,704 deaths. In the southern region, the South-East reported 344 deaths, the South-South with 443 deaths and the South-West with 1,219 deaths.

Ripples Nigeria reported that 5,448 Nigerians lost their lives in 11,672 road accidents across the country between January and November 2021.

By James Odunayo

