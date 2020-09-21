Rohr invites 25 players for Cote d'Ivoire, Tunisia friendlies | Ripples Nigeria

A total of 25 Super Eagles players have been invited by manager Gernot Rohr ahead of the twam’s friendly matches against Cote d’Ivoire and Tunisia.

The full list of players was released by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Monday, including a list of five players who are on stanby.

Of the 25, five players got a maiden invitation, with Frank Onyeka , Zaidu Sanusi and Chidera Ejuke making the list of invited players for national assignment for the first time.

Regulars Ahmed Musa, Kenneth Omeruo, William Ekong and Wilfred Ndidi and others will also be available for the encounters billed to hold in Austria.

Rohr’s men will take on Ivory Coast’s Elephants on 9th October and four days later, will engage the Carthage Eagles.

Both games have been arranged by the Nigeria Football Federation to prepare the Eagles for the next rounds of 2022 AFCON qualifiers, home and away against Sierra Leone in November.

THE FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Dele Alampasu (FK Ventspils, Latvia); Matthew Yakubu (SKF Sered, Slovakia); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista, Portugal); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Olaoluwa Aina (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal)

Midfielders: Mikel Agu (Vitoria Guimaraes, Portugal); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Frank Onyeka (FC Midtjylland, Denmark); Oghenekaro Etebo (Galatasary SK, Turkey); Samson Tijani (TSV Hartberg, Austria)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassr, Saudi Arabia); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Cyril Dessers (KRC Genk, Belgium); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Samuel Kalu (Girondins Bordeaux, France); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia)

Standby: Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor, Turkey); Ramon Azeez (Granada CF, Spain); Joshua Maja (Girondins Bordeaux, France); Henry Onyekuru (AS Monaco, France); Tyronne Ebuehi (FC Twente, Netherlands)

