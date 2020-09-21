‘We have permanently caged the lions and tigers from Edo politics,’ Obaseki aims another jibe at Oshiomhole | Ripples Nigeria

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said on Monday the people of the state had finally sent the “lions and tigers into the zoo to be caged permanently from the state’s politics.”

The governor was re-elected for another term of four years in office after he won the state governorship election held on Saturday.

Obaseki stated this when he addressed a crowd of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters at the popular Kings square shortly after a victory match round the Benin Metropolis.

He was accompanied by his deputy, Philip Shaibu, Chairman of PDP Campaign Council in the state, Dan Orbih, and a member of the House of Representatives, Ogbeide Ihama, among others.

He said: “The message of Saturday’s governorship election means I should go and work for Edo people. It is clear, the Edo people have spoken loud and clear.

“You have helped me caged the lions and tigers in the state. You will never see them again in Edo because they are all in the zoo now where they belong.

“Today, I promise you that we will work for Edo people because no one will hinder us from delivering the dividend of democracy to Edo people.

“My Deputy, Philip Shaibu, and I will go back to the office and work for Edo people. I want to thank everyone residing in the state; you spoke and we have heard you and ready to ever work for you.

“The next four years in the state will be the one that all citizens will live to remember as we will consolidate on our developmental achievements in the state. Thank you all.”

Earlier, Orbih said the victory had shown that Edo people rejected godfatherism and money bag politics in the state.

He said: “With your support and votes you have started a new dawn in Edo Politics, Nigeria’s democracy and by extension that the state will never remain the same again as Obaseki’s re-election has ended godfatherism in the state.

“Obaseki’s re-election has shown that Edo people are wiser, and the state is on the path of development. The people had spoken loudly and have finally silenced godfatherism in Edo politics.”

