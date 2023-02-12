ROUNDUP: Investments drop in stock market, as investors trade N22.71bn worth of shares

Investors traded 944.293 million shares worth N22.710 billion in 18,615 deals this past week on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

This was below the 3.789 billion shares that investors exchanged in 20,333 deals a week before, which was valued at N27.500 billion.

Top NGX performing sector

Based on the volume of shares traded, the Financial Services Industry was the top performing after it recorded 634.086 million shares valued at N6.442 billion and traded in 8,540 deals.

The Consumer Goods Industry was next, as investors traded 78.603 million shares on its floor in 2,993 deals, worth N2.218 billion.

The Conglomerates Industry reported 59.564 million shares, worth N110.109 million, were traded in 788 deals.

Top three equities

The top three equities for the past week are Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Plc, Universal Insurance Plc and Transnational Corporation Plc.

They were selected based on the measure of volume, as the three companies reported investors traded 269.288 million shares worth N2.999 billion in 1,845 deals.

The volume of shares traded on their floors enabled GTCO, Universal Insurance Plc and Transnational Corporation account for 28.52 per cent and 13.21 per cent of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Top five gainers of the week

Tripple Gee stock gained N0.32kobo, ending the week with N1.37kobo per share, higher than the N1.05 it started with.

International Energy Insurance’s share rose to N1.24kobo per share, from N0.99kobo per share, gaining N0.25kobo.

Conoil saw its stock price rise by N5.55kobo, to end the week with N32.05, in contrast to the opening price of N26.50kobo.

MRS Oil’s share value grew to N21.25kobo per share, appreciating by N1.90kobo, from N19.35kobo.

NNFM’s share closed the week at N10.70kobo per share from N9.75kobo per share, appreciating by N0.95kobo.

Top five losers of the week

FTN Cocoa share lost 15.15 per cent, to settle at N0.28kobo, below the N0.33kobo it opened the week with.

Prestige Assurance share lost 13.04 per cent, to close at N0.40kobo per share, against the opening price of N0.46kobo per share.

Japaul Gold also reported a loss of 11.76 per cent, with the share dropping to N0.30kobo per share, from N0.34kobo per share.

Mutual benefit’s share decreased to N0.32kobo per share, losing 11.11 per cent from the N0.36kobo per share it started trading with.

Royal Exchange’s share fell from N0.82kobo to N0.74kobo per share, losing 9.76 per cent within five days.

