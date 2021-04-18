Sade Adu's transgender son, Izaak, marries lover | Ripples Nigeria

Izaak Theo Adu, the transgender son of the legendary Nigerian-British singer, Sade Adu has tied the knot with his lover, Margie Watts.

The wedding ceremony took place on Saturday, April 17.

Izaak shared photos of the marriage via his Instagram, captioning it; ‘I love you, Margie’.

In another photo, he wrote, ‘MY WIFEEEE..Mrs. Adu-Watts’

In 2020, Izaak Theo Adu took to social media to publicly praise his mother, Sade Adu for her love and support after he transitioned from female to male.

Izaak described the gender transitioning process as “trying, tiring, painful, emotionally exhausting, physically exhausting, uncomfortable.”

Izaak likewise wrote:

“It’s been a long hard road, but We did it!!



We are coming home!!!!

Thank you for staying by my side these past 6 months Mumma.

Thank you for fighting with me to complete the man I am.

Thank you for your encouragement when things are hard, for the love you give me. The purest heart.

I love you so much. Queen of queens ♥? #mumma #lioness #queen#iloveyou.”

