SDP Presidential candidate, Adebayo, urges Nigerians to rescue country by voting out corrupt leaders

Prince Adewole Adebayo, a candidate for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria, has stated that in order for Nigeria to be free of the evil stifling her development and keeping her from reaching her full potential, the populace as a whole must make sure that corrupt officials are removed from office.

According to Adebayo, doing so would enable the nation to reach its full potential.

Adebayo made these remarks on Thursday, while speaking on the Voice of America (VOA) in the United States, where he had been invited by the United States Commission for International Religious Freedom.

He said, “If you want to kick poverty and insecurity, you will need to kick corruption and the only way you can kick corruption is kick the corrupt people out of office.

“Nigeria is synonymous with many good things. It’s the government that is synonymous with corruption and why they have not been able to change is because they have not changed.

“When you change the administration, you just recycle same people, they will not change their behaviour. And the only way to ensure things are different is vote the corrupt people out of office. That’s what we are going to do in 2023.”

When questioned if he had ever served in the government he is currently campaigning against, Adebayo responded that his records are out for public inspection and that he is a member of the younger generation of Nigerians who are fed up with the current situation and want the narrative to change.

“In all these years, we have not partaken in the corruption of the government, we have not joined them, we have never supported them, we have not been their bag carrier.

“Many of the people succeeding them today have always been part of the system. We are completely different and we are from the people. Nigerians know that. We know that Nigerians’ problems are man-made.

“There is nothing wrong with the system from the point of view of those who are in the system. It is only people like me outside the system that knows something is wrong. The whole world can see something is wrong with the country, but they can’t see that, what they see is politics of doubling your money.

“You come into the government, you support someone to come into the government and you continue to loot the country the more.

“Now the young people, outsiders and third force are coming to together to push a new narrative so as to push an ordinary person into government so that we can then work within to throw out the system, if you don’t, give it 1,000 years, nothing is going to change.”

