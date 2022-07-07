Ex-gov Oni challenges APC’s victory in Ekiti election at tribunal

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State, Segun Oni, on Thursday challenged the outcome of the exercise at the state’s election petitions tribunal in Ado Ekiti.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on June 19 declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Biodun Oyebanji, as winner of the election after polling 187,057 votes to defeat Oni and Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the poll.

READ ALSO: Ex-Ekiti gov, Segun Oni, gives reason for dumping PDP

The former governor was accompanied to the tribunal’s secretariat by his legal team and SDP chairman in the state to submit his petition.

In a brief chat with journalists at the panel’s secretariat, Oni said the decision to challenge the election result was borne out of his desire to defend the sanctity of the system.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now