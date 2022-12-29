EKITI: Segun Oni loses again as tribunal affirms Oyebanji as Governor

Former Governor Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Thursday lost again as the elections petition tribunal upheld Biodun Oyebanji’s victory at the governorship election held on June 18.

Oyebanji was declared winner of the election after securing victory in 15 of the 16 LGAs in the state with 187,057 votes,

While Segun Oni of Social Democratic Party (SDP) had polled 82,211 votes to come second, Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)got 67,457 votes to secure third position.

Oni, who felt dissatisfied with the election outcome, filed a petition against Oyebanji and the APC, citing irregularities.

The ex-Governor also alleged that Monisade Afuye, the incumbent Ekiti deputy governor, presented fake WAEC results to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Wilfred Kpochi, the Chairman of the three-man panel, who read the judgement, dismissed Oni’s petition.

Kpochi said the petition failed to prove the allegations against the respondents.

He said: “The validity of the certificate or qualification of the 5th respondent (Afuye) remains unhurt. The petitioners have been unable to prove that she presented a forged certificate.

“We dismiss the issue of corrupt practices in the election. The appellants did not call any witness from any polling unit or ward”, he added.

