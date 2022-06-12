Ex-Ekiti gov, Segun Oni, gives reason for dumping PDP

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Ekiti State, Segun Oni, on Sunday explained why he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the state’s governorship election.

Oni quit the PDP after his defeat in the party’s governorship primary held in April.

The ex-governor, who addressed his supporters in Ado Ekiti, said he left the party over irregularities in the conduct of the governorship primary.

He branded PDP as a party full of deceit and disregard for its own principles.

Oni insisted that he did not dump his former party out of desperation contrary to claims in some quarters.

The Ekiti State governorship election will be held on June 18.

He said: “I didn’t leave PDP out of desperation. I don’t like cheating. Neither do I like people to cheat. And if I see a party that has no respect for its own rules, I see it as not kind of my party.

“I contested in the PDP primary, and it was supposed to be a secret ballot. And the world saw how it became open to the extent that one man was being shown every ballot. I believe the party would have said no if it had meant business. If it aspires to rule Nigeria, it would have said no. I hate cheating, and this explains why I left.”

