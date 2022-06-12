Buhari’s Democracy Day speech fake, filled with empty promises — Shehu Sani

A former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, on Sunday, branded President Muhammadu Buhari’s Democracy Day address as vapid and fake.

In his last Democracy Day speech as President, Nigerians had high expectations that Buhari would address the insecurity and other issues plaguing the country.

But the President was silent on the recent attacks on Abuja-Kaduna passenger train and St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

He also failed to keep Nigerians abreast on efforts at addressing the crippling electricity problem and high cost of food items among others.

Sani, who reacted to the President’s address via his verified Twitter handle, accused Buhari of deliberately ignoring critical areas deserving of attention as the country grapples with different problems.

He said the President failed to capture issues bothering Nigerians at the moment, adding that the speech was not different from the previous ones in tone and language.

The speech, according to him, was littered with empty promises associated with Buhari’s government since its assumption of office in 2015.

He wrote: “The President’s Democracy Day speech is not different from all his previous speeches; other than this one is the last fill of assurances and empty delivery. Anyway, this time he was too shy to blame ‘16 years of PDP misrule.”

