Politics
Buhari’s Democracy Day speech fake, filled with empty promises — Shehu Sani
A former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, on Sunday, branded President Muhammadu Buhari’s Democracy Day address as vapid and fake.
In his last Democracy Day speech as President, Nigerians had high expectations that Buhari would address the insecurity and other issues plaguing the country.
But the President was silent on the recent attacks on Abuja-Kaduna passenger train and St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.
He also failed to keep Nigerians abreast on efforts at addressing the crippling electricity problem and high cost of food items among others.
Sani, who reacted to the President’s address via his verified Twitter handle, accused Buhari of deliberately ignoring critical areas deserving of attention as the country grapples with different problems.
READ ALSO:Shehu Sani urges politicians to shun immature, destructive campaigns
He said the President failed to capture issues bothering Nigerians at the moment, adding that the speech was not different from the previous ones in tone and language.
The speech, according to him, was littered with empty promises associated with Buhari’s government since its assumption of office in 2015.
He wrote: “The President’s Democracy Day speech is not different from all his previous speeches; other than this one is the last fill of assurances and empty delivery. Anyway, this time he was too shy to blame ‘16 years of PDP misrule.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...