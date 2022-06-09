Shehu Sani urges politicians to shun immature, destructive campaigns

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has canvassed for decent campaigns from candidates and their supporters ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The former lawmaker, who made the call via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, hinted at the fragility of Nigeria at the moment, especially in terms of heated ethnic conversations.

Following the primaries conducted by political parties across the country, candidates as well as their supporters are expected to push forth mind-blowing campaigns in the interest of their parties.

Speaking on how campaigns should be carried out, Sani charged politicians against fueling ethnic divisions in the country, stressing that Nigeria was inflammable.

Read also: Terror groups now competing for space and innocent blood in Nigeria —Shehu Sani

He added that campaigns should respect the current mood of the country occasioned by several political and religious crises ravaging different regions.

He noted: “In view of the fragile and inflammable state of this country, candidates and their supporters should conduct their campaigns with decency, maturity and sense of responsibility. Whipping up ethnic, sectional and religious sentiments will on burn down the country they want to lead.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now