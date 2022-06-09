Politics
Shehu Sani urges politicians to shun immature, destructive campaigns
Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has canvassed for decent campaigns from candidates and their supporters ahead of the 2023 general elections.
The former lawmaker, who made the call via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, hinted at the fragility of Nigeria at the moment, especially in terms of heated ethnic conversations.
Following the primaries conducted by political parties across the country, candidates as well as their supporters are expected to push forth mind-blowing campaigns in the interest of their parties.
Speaking on how campaigns should be carried out, Sani charged politicians against fueling ethnic divisions in the country, stressing that Nigeria was inflammable.
Read also: Terror groups now competing for space and innocent blood in Nigeria —Shehu Sani
He added that campaigns should respect the current mood of the country occasioned by several political and religious crises ravaging different regions.
He noted: “In view of the fragile and inflammable state of this country, candidates and their supporters should conduct their campaigns with decency, maturity and sense of responsibility. Whipping up ethnic, sectional and religious sentiments will on burn down the country they want to lead.”
