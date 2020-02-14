Secondus to Diri: Be a good ambassador of PDP

The National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, Friday, charged Bayelsa governor-elect, Diri Douye, and his running mate Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, to be good ambassadors of the party in their bid to implement its manifesto in the next four years.

Secondus made the call while receiving the governor-elect who was presented with his certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Supreme Court had on Thursday ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued to David Lyon who was sacked as Bayelsa governor-elect over discrepancies in his running mate certificate and issue a fresh one to the candidate with the next highest number of votes.

Secondus urged the governor-elect and his running mate to keep the ideals of PDP which includes reconciliation, accelerated development of the sate and respect for the rule of law.

He also asked him to reach out to all and sundry, adding that the victory should spur him to do more for the people.

The PDP chairman said: “We urge the newly governor- elect and deputy governor-elect to quickly go to work, embrace everyone regardless of their leanings or parties because this is what PDP represents. We believe in the rule of law and our matters are very clear. If it is on point of law, no argument, no protest, if it is not point of law, we will ask question. We don’t just make protests or argue or issue statements on ordinary ground. If we have ground, we will ask and on this matter in Bayelsa State, it was on point of law and the rule of law has taken effect.

“God has given you power, not man. So go and be good ambassadors of the nation and your state and the party. Call all the elders and all the youths of Bayelsa together to work. It is not about the party alone. Party is important, it is the platform. But the service you are going to render to the people of Bayelsa should be uppermost in your mind and that is how to build a nation.”

