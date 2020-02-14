Latest Politics Top Stories

BAYELSA: Hoodlums attack Diri’s house in Yenagoa (Photos)

February 14, 2020
BAYELSA: Hoodlums attack Diri's house in Yenagoa (Photos)
By Ripples Nigeria

Hoodlums on Friday, attacked the Yenagoa home of Bayelsa State Governor-elect, Senator Duoye Diri, moments after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) issued him a Certificate of Return.

According to reports, hoodlums and suspected loyalists of the All Progressives Congress (APC), invaded Diri’s house located at Imgbi Road, Amarata, Yenagoa, the state capital, vandalizing some vehicles in the compound as well as parts of the building.

The decision of the INEC to declare Diri as the winner of the November 16 governorship election in the state after Thursday’s judgment of the Supreme Court led to spontaneous violent protests by sympathisers of the the sacked former governor-elect, David Lyon and members of the APC.

The protest led to the burning of the Bayelsa State secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party and blocking of roads in Yenagoa by loyalists of the APC.

