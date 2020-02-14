BAYELSA: Diri gets Certificate of Return from INEC

Bayelsa State Governor-elect, Senator Douye Diri has received his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Diri was issued the certificate shortly after INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, declared him the winner of the Bayelsa State governorship election, after the Supreme Court sacked the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), David Lyon on Thursday.

Senator Diri was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the November 16, 2019 election.

