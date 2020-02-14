It’s fake! Police denies its officer involved in killing abducted woman

The Kaduna State Police Command has denied social media reports linking one of its officers to the murder of the wife of a Kaduna based medical doctor, Dr Philip Ataga, Yetunde Ataga, while in the custody of her abductors.

The police command made the denial in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, describing the report as fake.

Jalige said: “The Command wishes to debunk the publication in its totality as fake, fictitious, maliciously fabricated to tarnish the image of the force.

“To set the record straight, there is no police officer from the command or anywhere in the country that is involved in the unfortunate incident that led to the killing of Mrs Ataga.

He also noted that the Ataga family already denied the story that the woman’s daughter identified one of the policemen allegedly involved.

Read also: AUNO: Minister in sympathy visit to scene of Boko Haram massacre

The command’s spokesman further said that upon receipt of the news, the command investigated the allegation and found out that it was nothing more than malicious blackmail by the writer whose motives was unknown.

“This unprofessional attitude is capable of causing mistrust between the police and members of the general public.

“The Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri is calling on the general public to disregard fake news and urged media outlets to verify any source of security report from the command’s PPRO before publication.

“The command will not hesitate in dealing decisively with any persons who engages in such malicious action according to the laws of the land”, Jalige said.

Join the conversation

Opinions