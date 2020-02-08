Killers of Kaduna-based doctor’s wife set her children free

The Kaduna State Police Command on Friday confirmed the release of two children of a Kaduna-based medical doctor, Philip Ataga, who were abducted in January and held captive by their abductors.

The command spokesman, Yakubu Sabo, who disclosed this to journalists, however, said the mother of children who was abducted on the same day with her kids at their residence in Juji area of Chikun local government area of the state was killed on January 25.

Sabo said the children were released at about 7:00 p.m. on Thursday night, adding that the body of the children’s mother which was ridden with bullets was found inside a bush in the Kakau area along the Abuja- Kaduna highway.

According to him, the woman was killed by the kidnappers while negotiation on how to raise N120million ransom demanded by the hoodlums to free the children along with her was ongoing.

