CORONAVIRUS: Ighalo left behind as rest of Man Utd squad attend training camp

Former Nigeria striker, Odion Ighalo has been left behind by Manchester United as the rest of the team fly to Spain for a training camp this weekend.

The 30-year-old, who flew into the UK last week after completing a six-month loan move to the club, risks being denied entry back into the country if he attends the camp.

“It has been decided that new signing Odion Ighalo will not travel to Spain as it is not guaranteed that he’d clear UK immigration on return should border restrictions tighten on travellers who’ve been in China within the past 14 days,” a club statement read.

Ighalo will stay back at Old Trafford to engage in personal training and fitness, added the club.

“He will ready to join in team training sessions when the squad return from the trip. This is simply a precautionary measure as the situation continues to be monitored,” the club emphasized.

The Red Devils are not due to return until late on Friday before their Premier League game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge upper Monday.

