Buhari meets Bagudu, Badaru in Aso Rock

February 14, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met behind closed- doors with Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors’ Forum Atiku Bagudu and the Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President met the duo just 24 hours after the Supreme Court nullified election of David Lyon as Bayelsa State Governor-Elect.

Bagudu and Badaru had earlier joined President Buhari for juma’at service at the State House Mosque before the meeting.
 

After meeting with the President, the two governors declined to speak to State House correspondents that had waited to know what was discussed at the meeting.

However, sources at the seat of power told journalists that Thursday’s event in Bayelsa dominated the discussion between the President and the two governors.

