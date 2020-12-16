Senate to consider, pass 2021 budget on Monday —Lawan

The Nigerian Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has said that the federal lawmakers would hold a special session on Monday, December 21, to consider and pass the 2021 budget.

He stated this at the Senate plenary on Wednesday in response to a motion moved by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi and seconded by the Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe.

“Our Committee on Appropriations has been working round the clock. We had planned to receive the report of the Committee on Appropriations today but there was a late request for some more expenditures from the executive arm of government and we want to ensure that our committee does work to produce a clean document. So, they can’t present this document today.

“However, the committee has said the report will be ready by weekend. Consequently, we will hold a special session on Monday, the 21st of December, 2020, just to consider and pass the budget 2021.

“This is in keeping with our legislative agenda of ensuring that the annual budget has a January to December cycle. We did that last year, and by the grace of God, we will do it again,” Lawan said.

On the other hand, the Senate has stepped down the consideration of

2021–2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) report till Thursday, December 17.

