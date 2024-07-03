Senate to investigate importation of substandard fuel to Nigeria

The Senate has resolved to investigate the influx of substandard Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as petrol, and Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) or diesel into the Nigerian market.

This came a few days after promoters of Dangote Refinery accused the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) of granting oil marketers license to import dirty fuel into the country.

This resolution followed the adoption of a motion on urgent national importance moved by Senator Asuquo Ekpeyong during Wednesday’s plenary in Abuja.

In his presentation, Ekpeyong said a report on June 16 revealed that 12 diesel cargoes conveying a total of 660 kilotons of diesel were exported by refineries to offshore Lome, Togo for further distribution to West African markets, mainly Nigeria.

According to him, the quality of the said diesel was below the Nigerian standard in terms of flash and Sulphur levels.

The lawmakers added that though the NMDPRA recently revised the standards of diesel importation into Nigeria in line with the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021, it has been incapable of enforcing compliance with the standards.

In its resolution, the Senate set up an ad-hoc committee to launch an investigation into the continued importation of hazardous petroleum products, and dumping of substandard diesel into Nigeria.

By: Babajide Okeowo

