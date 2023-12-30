Senate to pass 2024 budget today

The Nigerian Senate is expected to pass the 2024 budget during an extraordinary plenary session on Saturday, December 30, by 1pm.

The Upper Legislative chamber had, on Wednesday, December 21, adjourned plenary till Friday, December 29, to consider and pass the 2024 budget but a few days later, Clerk to the Senate, Chinedu Akubueze, in a new statement, said the date for the budget passage had been rescheduled for December 30, at 10am.

The leadership of the National Assembly had also expressed its readiness to pass the 2024 budget before the end of 2023 in order to maintain the January-December budget cycle policy of the Federal Government, even if it means holding an emergency plenary.

However, in a new statement issued on Saturday morning, Akabueze, said the plenary will now hold as from 1pm prompt when the budget will be passed.

Part of the statement by Akubueze reads:

“Plenary sitting to commence at 1pm prompt. This is to kindly inform Distinguished Senators that the plenary sitting of the Senate, scheduled for Saturday, December 30th, 2023, will hold by 1pm prompt.”

