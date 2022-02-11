Senegal’s ProXalys closes $150k pre-seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Senegal’s ProXalys closes $150k pre-seed funding

Senegal-based retail-tech startup, ProXalys, has announced closing a US$150,000 in pre-seed funding.

The raiser comes as the startup sought to expand across the country and other West African regions.

Described as a digital transformational startup in the B2B commerce, the startup founded in 2021 by Thierno Sakho.

According to the founder, the startup seeks to modernise and empower Senegal’s informal traders, digitising the entire value chain and reinventing supply chain processes.

Sakho, in a statement on the new fund, explained why the startup had picked interest in the informal sector, noting that the goal of the company was to modernise operations.

“Digitisation is crucial for the informal sector. We intend to strengthen and modernise the distribution channels,” he said.

“Our goal is to enable informal traders to withstand the dual digital and distribution revolution created by the large multinationals operating on the continent,” Sakho added.

The round was led by Haskè Ventures, a venture builder based in Dakar.

Tech Trivia: What is a the primary characteristic of a friendly URL?

A It is as short as possible.

B It contains words that describe the webpage.

C It does not contain dashes or underscores.

D It ends with an “.html” file extension.

Answer: See end of post

2. Endeavor network accepts startups in South Africa and Morocco into accelerator

Global Endeavor network has accepted South Africa’s Tyme and Morocco’s Chari into its accelerator programme.

The accelerator is designed to help selected startups gain access to various support services to help their companies scale.

The Endeavor initiative will catalyse long-term economic growth by selecting, mentoring, and accelerating the best high-impact entrepreneurs worldwide.

The development reinstates the organisation’s commitment in Africa as the network had previously accepted a number of African startups, including startups from Nigeria and Egypt.

The new addition brings the total participation in the global network to 2,274 entrepreneurs leading 1,412 companies in nearly 40 markets around the world.

3. Atommerce raises $16.7M funding to scale venture

Leading Korean startup, Atommerce, has raised a $16.7 million Series B to scale its venture.

The startup helps users connect with mental health professionals via a mobile app: MiNDCAFE.

According to local media, the new raiser was three times oversubscribed within two months.

The Seoul-based startup offers a virtual therapy program and a mental health benefits solution for employers.

Speaking on the startup’s ambition, CEO Kyu-Tae Kim told journalists that Atommerce wants to build an ecosystem where patients, human experts, and artificial intelligence interact to address mental illness by adding the AI chatbot service capable of giving therapy just like a human expert.

He added that the company’s AI chatbot RONI, which was launched in December, was built to support human professionals by providing recommended answers.

Trivia Answer: Contains description on page

A friendly URL is a Web address that is easy to read and includes words that describe the content of the webpage. This type of URL can be “friendly” in two ways. 1) It can help visitors remember the Web address, and 2) it can help describe the page to search engines.

User-Friendly URLs

Friendly URLs that are short and easy to remember are considered “user-friendly URLs.” These URLs help visitors remember web addresses, which means they can revisit pages by simply typing in the URL address bar.

